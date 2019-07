Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A man is locked up in the Luzerne County jail on charges he exchanged nude pictures with an 11-year-old girl.

Thomas Wydra, 32, of Nanticoke, is facing child pornography, corruption of minors, and other charges.

Wydra was caught after the girl's parents discovered the messages on Facebook.

Police say the exchanges started late last year and went on for several weeks.