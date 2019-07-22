Kids Enjoy Camp Spifida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- When you picture summer camp, some of the things that come to mind are archery, arts and crafts, maybe even laser tag. At Camp Spifida near Millville, kids are doing all these things with their own special twist.

"Some things that they wouldn't be able to do any other time of the year. Swimming, a lot of the times, this is the only time the kids swim all year," Ari Wolfe said.

Camp Spifida is for children and teenagers with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly. Camp Spifida is located at Camp Victory near Millville and there are more than 75 kids.

"We're doing fishing and arts and crafts, and we did a game show yesterday," Sebastian Groff said.

"We're doing arts and crafts right now. Later in the week, we're doing zip line. We might do pool depending on how the rain is," Alexis Wolff said.

The theme for this year's camp is "Game On." Campers will go through an escape room and play lots of games. There are more than 100 volunteers at Camp Spifida, including counselor Ari Wolfe, who said this is his favorite week of the year.

"A lot of the times you get new kids who come in really nervous. It's their first time staying away from their parents ever. At the end of the week, they're crying because they don't want to go home," Wolfe said.

The campers tell Newswatch 16 their favorite part about coming here is everyone has Spina Bifida just like them.

"You get to hang out with people who have the same disability. You get to talk to them. You can relate to them," Benny Gregorosicz said.

"Getting to know a lot of kids who have the same thing as me," Groff said.

Camp Spifida runs through Friday.