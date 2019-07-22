Goodbye, Heat Wave!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. -- The searing temperatures the past few days made working outside pretty tough, in some cases, downright dangerous.

"I'm glad it's over. I don't mind the heat, but the humidity has been terrible and that bothered me more than the heat, but have to deal with it!" said Bob Stevens of Tunkhannock Township.

"The heat and humidity, it really just felt like a wet blanket and you're trying to do your job and you're just sweating. Not good," said John Algar of Tunkhannock Township.

The good news is that oppressive heat wave with temperatures near 100 degrees is over.

The humidity is on its way out, too.

'"Yeah, I think it's great. I work at The Freeze, the ice cream shop, so I'll be in there all day," said Maryn Parr of Tunkhannock.

There are some who said they prefer the heat to the cold.

"It's better than winter. I can't stand the winter so it's better than the winter," said Lois Testa of Tunkhannock.

The heat wave was record-setting in parts of the country and is being blamed for at least six deaths and massive power outages.