WARREN, Ohio -- It's the first day of Go Joe 22, Joe Snedeker's charity bike ride for St. Joseph's Center.

Joe is getting ready to start cycling from Warren, Ohio this morning. That's just a few hours away from the home town of astronaut Neil Armstrong as this year's bike ride coincides with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The ride raises money for St. Joseph' s Center which helps disabled children and adults. Click HERE to make a donation.