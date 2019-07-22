Fire at Procter & Gamble in Wyoming County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire hit one of our area's biggest employers.
Procter & Gamble is not commenting about the flames that broke out at a warehouse on company property near Meshoppen around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
One of the fire departments called in to put out the flames posted photos.
Procter & Gamble says the fire broke out in a small section of the building.
No one was hurt.
About 3,000 workers make diapers and paper products at the plant in Wyoming County.
41.573372 -76.046902
