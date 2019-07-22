Dump Truck Rollover Snarls Traffic on I-81 Near Scranton

Posted 9:06 am, July 22, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dump truck rolled over closing both lanes of I-81 southbound Monday near the River Street on-ramp (183) in Scranton.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.  There is no word on injuries.

Northbound lanes were backed up as well.

At 10 a.m., the wreck was cleared and all lanes reopened, according to PennDOT. There was still some traffic backup in the area.

