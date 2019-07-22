Deadly Shooting in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. -- Pocono Mountain Regional Police say one man was shot and killed, and another was wounded late Sunday night in Coolbaugh Township.

The body of 20-year-old Daniel Matthew Santana of Tobyhanna was found inside a crashed car at Winter and Pembroke Drives inside the A Pocono Country Place development. Police later found 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez wounded, and in a wooded area. He was taken to a hospital.

Police tell Newswatch 16 they are executing warrants and conducting interviews. So far, they have no motive and no suspects in custody. At this time, they do not have a description of the vehicle the shooter used to leave the area.