Deadly Shooting in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. -- Pocono Mountain Regional Police say one man was shot and killed, and another was wounded late Sunday night in Coolbaugh Township.
The body of 20-year-old Daniel Matthew Santana of Tobyhanna was found inside a crashed car at Winter and Pembroke Drives inside the A Pocono Country Place development. Police later found 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez wounded, and in a wooded area. He was taken to a hospital.
Police tell Newswatch 16 they are executing warrants and conducting interviews. So far, they have no motive and no suspects in custody. At this time, they do not have a description of the vehicle the shooter used to leave the area.
6 comments
fortisveritas
APCP in the news again. Shocking. 🙄
fortisveritas
Diversity is our strength.
They’re just here to do a job that others won’t.
whodathought6789
No suspect, yet you already know their race..
Cool story bro
fortisveritas
If the pond is frozen you don’t have to guess that it’s cold outside.
I’ll take that bet.
whodathought6789
David Matthew Santana is a white boy name, perhaps Italian.
Fun fact: 100 years ago Italians we’re not considered white. 100 years ago Italians here were told to go back where they came from. Perhaps you should actually look at the history of the coal region immigrants and actually see how many WOPs made up this area
fortisveritas
It’s Spanish or Portuguese in origin.
Angel Rodriguez-Martinez. Now there’s an Irish name if I ever heard one.