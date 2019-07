Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Pa. -- It may be difficult to get in the holiday mindset during this heatwave, but one family in Schuylkill County is doing just that. The Catizone family in Ashland has been putting on a Christmas in July party for the last sixteen years.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the family Sunday as they set up Christmas decor for their annual party.

The family also collects toys for tots from their guests to give to those in need in Schuylkill County.