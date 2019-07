× Car Crashes into Church in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Fire crews were called to All Saints Orthodox Church Sunday for a car that crashed into the front of the church.

The Eureka Hose Company responded to the church on Susquehanna Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the fire company’s Facebook post, fire crews at the church worked to stabilize the building.

The fire company reported no major injuries. No word yet on what caused the car to crash into the church or if the church is open.