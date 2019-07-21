Stabbing in Schuylkill County Sends One Man to the Hospital

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is locked up after assaulting another man in Schuylkill County.

Police say Julio Garay of Lebanon got into a fight with Siul Muniz in the back seat of a car in Porter Township.

According to officers, Garay then took out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed Muniz in the chest.

Muniz was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Garay is behind bars after the stabbing in Schuylkill County.

 

1 Comment

