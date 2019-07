× Roads Shut Down During Standoff in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — Eerie Avenue in West Pittston is closed during an ongoing standoff. Police responded to a home on Eerie Avenue around 8:30 Sunday morning.

Police tell Newswatch 16 a man in the home is holding a woman hostage.

Several surrounding streets are also closed for the public’s safety.

