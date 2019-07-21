Riding for the Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Motorcyclists took to the open road Sunday afternoon in Lackawanna County to benefit veterans.

The 20th annual salute to veterans ride kicked off at noon at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton.

Riders say even the hot weather couldn't stop them from coming out to support veterans after all the sacrifices they have made for our country.

"Not at all. We're here to support and our troops overseas are in the same weather we're in right now so there's no difference," said Bill Snyder.

The ride went all throughout the Electric City before returning to veterans center in Lackawanna County.