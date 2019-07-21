Out of Darkness Into Light: Raising Awareness for Addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- People in Schuylkill County spent the day raising awareness for addiction.

The out of the darkness into the light recovery walk was held today in Tamaqua.

Attendees were able to become educated on addiction as well as remembering loved ones lost to the disease.

There was food, vendors and face painting as well as educational speakers who spoke about the importance of recovery awareness.

"There's not much I haven`t seen, tried or did to get a bag. Theres not much I haven`t seen, tried or did to get sober. And what Happens is the people here that might not feel like they can`t do it. They say if he can do it, there's no reason why I can`t do it," said Brandon Novak.

The Out of the Darkness Into the Light Recovery Walk will end tonight with a candlelight remembrance here in Schuylkill County.

If you or a love one is struggling battling addiction Novak asks you to call (610) 635-9092.