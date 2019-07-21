Montoursville Supports Mussina at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Sports Director Jim Coles reports live from Cooperstown, NY after Mike Mussina was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jim spoke with Montoursville residents who made the trip. Hear from Mussina on later editions of Newswatch 16.
