Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- According to the Carbon County Coroner, a man died Sunday afternoon at Beltzville State Park in Towamensing Township.

A park manager tells Newswatch 16 they noticed an overturned kayak and that's when they began to search the man.

The coroner says dive teams found the man's body a little after 3 p.m.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The drowning is under investigation in carbon county.