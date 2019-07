× Man Drowns at Beltzville State Park

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Carbon County Coroner says a man drowned this afternoon at Beltzville State Park.

Rescue crews were called to the park in Towamensing Township just after 2 p.m.

Divers were not able to locate the body until 3:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing here in carbon county.