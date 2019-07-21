Garbage Truck Maintenance Causes Trash Pile Up in Dickson City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Residents in one part of Lackawanna County are dealing with a messy situation.

People in Dickson City say they have not had their garbage picked up this week.

The borough posted on their Facebook page that their garbage truck went in for service on Tuesday afternoon but as of today it is still not ready.

Garbage has been piled in front of homes since earlier this week.

The borough says Blakely has loaned the use of their truck but trash pick up will not resume until early Monday morning.