HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire late last night in Luzerne County forced a family from their home.

The flames broke out around 11:30 p.m. at the place along Plymouth Street in Hanover Township.

Fire crews say the flames started in the attic.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the home is not a total loss but did sustain smoke and water damage here in Luzerne County.