BUTLER TOWNSHIP , Pa. -- A 40 year old man died after a swim outside Girardville.

The Schuylkill County Coroner says the man was riding an ATV with friends near an old strip mine when he stopped to cool down.

A dive team was called into pull the man's body out of the water.

His name has not yet been released and the death is still under investigation in Schuylkill County.