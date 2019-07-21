Christmas in July Motorcycle Ride Benefits Saint Joseph’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Bikers took to the open road Saturday to benefit Saint Joseph's Center.

Kickstands were up at 12 p.m. for the Christmas in July ride sponsored by electric city hog and electric city Harley Davidson.

Bikers each made a ten dollar donation at the ride and say it's one of their favorite ways to give back.

"Sometimes bikers get the wrong impression, people think were all...whatever. But realistically we all have large hearts. And kids... How can`t you help out kids?" Joe Kester.

The ride began in Dickson City and ended at Saint Joe's where the children judged their favorite bikes.