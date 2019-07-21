Beating the Heat in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton spent the day finding ways to get out of the heat.

The United Baptist Church along South Main Avenue handed out free water to anyone in need.

We also caught up with people at the Marketplace at Steamtown at a cooling station put on by the Lackawanna County Area Agency on aging where senior citizens were given a nice place to cool off.

"For our older population just to ensure they have a place to go. water, snacks, make sure you stay hydrated," said Lucy Jezorwski.

"Oh yeah, I was here yesterday too. Got water and snacks, yeah," said Samuel Ryan.

The cooling station closed at 4 p.m. Sunday in Scranton.

 

