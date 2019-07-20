Scallops and Pappardelle in Mushroom Infused Cream Sauce by 37 West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

37 West restaurant in Danville offers a diverse menu from fine dining to pub fare. They prepared a Duck Confit Cheese Steak and a Scallops and Pappardelle In Mushroom Infused Cream Sauce.

Seared scallops, truffle infused cream sauce & pappardelle (or your favorite pasta) by Chef Tony Faulkiner

Yield - 4 servings

20 each- Fresh (dry pack) sea scallops larger size u-20

2 cups sliced assorted fresh mushrooms- we use a local mix of shiitake, lions mane, oyster, & portabello

1 T oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves-“ chiffonade” or sliced thin by rolling the leaves

Kosher salt & fresh black pepper to taste

2 T truffle oil

1lb pappardelle pasta, dry

In advance cook the pappardelle or your favorite pasta in boiling water to an al dente stage.

In a sauté pan heat the oil. Season scallops with salt and pepper and proceed to pan sear. Dear until a deep caramelized “crust has developed. Flip briefly and cook another minute. Remove scallops to a holding pan. Add white wine to deglaze the sauté pan and remove the “fond”. Cook for a moment to burn off the alcohol. Now add the mushrooms and sauté in the wine about 1 minute, proceed to add the heavy cream. Reduce the cream until consistency is that which coats the back of a spoon. Taste and adjust with more seasoning if needed. Now add the cooked pasta to the sauce and toss to coat. Divide the individual servings into bowls or large bowl to serve family style. Finish off the dish by topping with the Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and of course the seared scallops, lightly drizzle the truffle oil over the pasta evenly.

Enjoy!

Tony Faulkiner