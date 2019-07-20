× Kayaker Spots Body in Susquehanna River

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Authorities were called to the bank of the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon after a kayaker noticed something on the shoreline.

First responders say a body was discovered along the river in Plymouth.

Very little is known about the body that was pulled from the Susquehanna River this afternoon but officials were on scene working for nearly two hours to retrieve the body.

The Luzerne County Coroner arrived on scene shortly before 4 p.m.

He would not confirm if the remains were male or female.

State police are leading the investigation, and an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.