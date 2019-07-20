Kayaker Spots Body in Susquehanna River

Posted 7:14 pm, July 20, 2019, by

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Authorities were called to the bank of the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon after a kayaker noticed something on the shoreline.

First responders say a body was discovered along the river in Plymouth.

Very little is known about the body that was pulled from the Susquehanna River this afternoon but officials were on scene working for nearly two hours to retrieve the body.

The Luzerne County Coroner arrived on scene shortly before 4 p.m.

He would not confirm if the remains were male or female.

State police are leading the investigation, and an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.