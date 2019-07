Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A water rescue kept first responders at a creek for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to Chillisquaque Creek near Danville around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

911 responders confirmed to Newswatch 16 they were on scene for a water rescue.

A dive team with boats were also called to the scene.

Police and fire officials are not saying much at this point.

Crews cleared the scene just before 11 p.m.

