Water Unsafe to Drink at Ricketts Glen State Park

Posted 3:05 pm, July 19, 2019

RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK, Pa. — The water at Ricketts Glen State Park is not safe to drink, according to state officials.

Samples of the water show a high level of manganese, a metallic mineral.

Campers should use bottled water or alternative sources for drinking, cooking, or food preparation and add that boiling the water does not solve the problem.

The park is working to repair a problem with the filtration system that removes the manganese from the water.

