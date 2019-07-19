× Staying Cool at Sports Camp

LEWISBURG, Pa. — More than 100 field hockey players gave it their all at practice at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. This is Bison Field Hockey Camp and teenagers are here from all over the east coast. These athletes are used to playing in the heat.

“I mean it’s definitely hotter on the turf. It’s about 5 to 10 degrees hotter, so we take that into account and make sure we’re getting enough water and getting enough sunscreen,” Leah Fogelsanger said.

Even so, northeastern and central Pennsylvania is in the midst of a heat wave. Bucknell University Field Hockey Coach Jeremy Cook says because of that, the camp schedule was adjusted.

“We temper down the expectations and lighten the load in terms of the curriculum we use to make it safe,” Cook said.

“We’ve shortened the sessions down and we get to go inside a little bit,” Fogelsanger said.

The athletes played for 10 to 15 minutes and then took a break.

“Lots of 20-minute naps and a lot of water. We get in the shade as much as we can,” Maddie Rehak said.

“We’re really blessed to have the facility that we do that has shade here. There’s air-conditioned rooms around here and our training room staff is absolutely phenomenal,” Cook said.

The campers all say one of the most important things is staying hydrated. They all have lots of water and Gatorade here at camp.

“It is really hot but I think we’re managing it pretty well,” Fogelsanger said.

The heat wave is expected to last through Sunday.