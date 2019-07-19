Shooting, Drug Arrests in Exeter

EXETER, Pa. — A shooting led to arrests in Luzerne County.

Exeter police were called to Schooley Avenue before 1 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

When they got there, a vehicle took off, and when they caught up with it, they found that one of the passengers had gunshot wounds to the head and back. He was taken to the hospital.

The other passengers were arrested and now face drug charges.

Police are also looking for a white vehicle they believe was involved in that shooting.

