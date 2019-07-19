Pittston Man Accused of Threats against Boy Scout Camp Staffers
PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up without bail, accused of making threats against staff members of a Boy Scout camp in the Poconos.
Police said Christopher Corey, 33, of Pittston, sent threatening text messages to staff members at Camp Acahela, a Boy Scout camp near Blakeslee.
Investigators said the messages referred to an upcoming anniversary celebration for the camp and included references to “The Terminator” movies and the book “I Heard You Paint Houses.”
Police found guns and ammunition at Corey’s home.