Pittston Man Accused of Threats against Boy Scout Camp Staffers

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up without bail, accused of making threats against staff members of a Boy Scout camp in the Poconos.

Police said Christopher Corey, 33, of Pittston, sent threatening text messages to staff members at Camp Acahela, a Boy Scout camp near Blakeslee.

Court papers say Christopher Corey was a former employee of Camp Acahela near Blakeslee. He was let go in 2014. Some of the disturbing texts include a countdown to an anniversary BBQ planned for Saturday, references to the “Terminator” & the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Dh0n9SnBUU — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) July 19, 2019

Investigators said the messages referred to an upcoming anniversary celebration for the camp and included references to “The Terminator” movies and the book “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

Police found guns and ammunition at Corey’s home.