Pittston Man Accused of Threats against Boy Scout Camp Staffers

Posted 11:19 am, July 19, 2019, by

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up without bail, accused of making threats against staff members of a Boy Scout camp in the Poconos.

Police said Christopher Corey, 33, of Pittston, sent threatening text messages to staff members at Camp Acahela, a Boy Scout camp near Blakeslee.

Investigators said the messages referred to an upcoming anniversary celebration for the camp and included references to “The Terminator” movies and the book “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

Police found guns and ammunition at Corey’s home.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.