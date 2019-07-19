Opinions on Hot Weather from a Cool Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. -- On one of the hottest days of the summer so far, folks in Sullivan County -- one of the coldest spots in our area -- are trading in the snow shovel for a beach shovel and covering themselves in sunscreen instead of warm layers.

Not very many people come to Sullivan County for most of the year -- it's the second least-populated county in the state of Pennsylvania. It's also one of the coldest. So today, that makes it the coolest place to be.

So our question to people today was which do you prefer, hot or cold?