Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Monroe County.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the man was traveling along Setzer Road in Hamilton Township when he slid on gravel and hit a tree.

Police believe the man was driving too fast around a bend in the road.

The coroner has not released the victim’s name after the fatal crash in Monroe County.