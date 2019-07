Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire forced four people from an apartment building after a lightning strike in Lackawanna County.

A viewer sent us photos of the place along Forest Acre Road in Newton Township.

A resident says lightning hit a tree around 8 p.m. Friday night causing the tree to collapse on a power line sparking the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation in Lackawanna County.