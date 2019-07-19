× In Lewisburg, It’s Christmas in July

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Walking down Market Street in Lewisburg you’d think it was Christmas by looking at the storefront windows, except that it is nearly 100 degrees outside. But in Lewisburg, it’s Christmas in July.

Christmas in July is a promotion by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.

“Christmas, too, is the idea of giving. We’re giving great discounts,” said Barbara Ross.

Business owners hope to entice shoppers with discounts and a scavenger hunt. For the next week, there will be five nutcracker ornaments hidden throughout stores downtown. Whoever finds them first and posts pictures on Instagram wins prizes.

“I think it’s fun. It gives us something to do, get out, gets us in the spirit, even though it’s in July,” Jennifer Jolin said.

What would Christmas be without toys? Employees at Coldwell Banker on Market Street started their Christmas drive a little bit early.

Coldwell Banker partners with the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program. People are invited to drop off a new toy for the toy drive.

“Get people in during the month of July to bring in gifts, to start thinking already about Christmas and the kids,” said Lise Barrick of Coldwell Banker.

Many businesses and restaurants are in the spirit with sales on holiday items, a showing of “The Nutcracker” at the Campus Theatre, and even Christmas cookies. Even so, some people say it’s hard to think about Christmas in this weather.

Christmas in July in Lewisburg runs through next Saturday.