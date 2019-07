Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A father from Shamokin is now facing homicide charges in the death of his baby.

Derrick Yohe and his partner Emily Kirby were living near Mechanicsburg back in 2016 when court papers say they gave their daughter marijuana.

The little girl suffocated and later died at the hospital.

Doctors say the child also suffered from a traumatic brain injury.