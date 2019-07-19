Embracing the Heat Around the Wyoming Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Temperatures nearing triple digits didn't keep folks from flocking to Wilkes-Barre's River Common along the banks of the Susquehanna for Rockin' the River, part of a free summer concert series.

"Awful warm but the music is warm too, the music is nice here, a really good time," said Mike McCan of Mountain Top.

Ice-cold beer provided some relief for those looking to beat the heat.

Susquehanna Brewing Company had a stand near the stage and the line was always long.

"We're rockin' and rolling, pouring a lot of beers it's going great," said Johnathan Gurnari.

"A lot to eat, a lot to drink, people should come out and enjoy themselves here along the river," said McCan.

In Pittston, Newswatch 16 found people packing Saint Joseph Marello Parish for the church's annual picnic.

The popular item here, potato pancakes. While frying these up outside in this hot weather isn't ideal, volunteers here were focused on the cause.

"This is all I've ever done since I was a teenager, I did potato pancakes all the time. It's work for the church so it's good work," said Carl Angelella of Pittston.

Despite the expected heat wave this weekend, this picnic will go on through Saturday at the church in Pittston.