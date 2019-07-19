Department of Health Warns of Tainted Milk in Wayne County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Milk from a creamery in Wayne County could make you sick if you drink it, according to the state Department of Health.

State officials say milk from Creamworks Creamery in Clinton Township, near Waymart, may be contaminated by bacteria.

The state is investigating 17 laboratory-confirmed illnesses caused by the bacteria and numerous additional reports of digestive illnesses. The illnesses seem to be connected to only milk sold at the dairy.

Any person who consumed milk from Creamworks Creamery and became ill is advised to contact their health care provider to assure appropriate specimens are collected and treatment is administered if necessary. Ill individuals, health care providers, or laboratories can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).

