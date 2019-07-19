Chase Down Podcast: Williamsport Native & Indiana Pacer, Alize Johnson

Posted 10:17 am, July 19, 2019, by

Next up on The Chase Down Podcast is second year NBA forward and Williamsport native, Alize Johnson of the Indiana Pacers. Last year, Johnson started his own foundation, Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way based out of his hometown.

Already, Johnson has donated Thanksgiving meals to families in need, built basketball courts in the Billtown and is holding basketball camps for the youth this summer in Williamsport and Missouri. In this podcast, Johnson reflects on his journey so far, explains why it’s important for him to give back to the community, surrounding yourself with the right people, his success in the NBA Summer League and more.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you listen to podcasts!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.