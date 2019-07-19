Chase Down Podcast: Williamsport Native & Indiana Pacer, Alize Johnson

Next up on The Chase Down Podcast is second year NBA forward and Williamsport native, Alize Johnson of the Indiana Pacers. Last year, Johnson started his own foundation, Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way based out of his hometown.

Already, Johnson has donated Thanksgiving meals to families in need, built basketball courts in the Billtown and is holding basketball camps for the youth this summer in Williamsport and Missouri. In this podcast, Johnson reflects on his journey so far, explains why it’s important for him to give back to the community, surrounding yourself with the right people, his success in the NBA Summer League and more.

You can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you listen to podcasts!