Businesses Accept Challenge to Give Back to First Responders

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some businesses in Luzerne County spent this week donating cases of bottled water to emergency responders. Now, one business is challenging more to take part and we found businesses in the Back Mountain rising to the challenge.

AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is no stranger to the world of emergency responders. Not only does it provide many in the Back Mountain with radios, but it employs volunteer firefighters and a retired police officer who say they know how hard it can be for first responders, especially in a heat wave.

"You got to give everyone who works as a first responder credit because the trials they go through is every day," Rick Bombick said.

That's why the business donated bottled water to emergency responders and put out a challenge on Facebook for other businesses to do the same.

"Asking them to show our firefighters how much we do appreciate them by dropping off that much-needed cold water in these hot temperatures," Marian Deangelis said.

Outside a grocery store, Newswatch 16 found local businesses rising to that challenge, including Rogers' Nursery.

Ericka Zimmerman says loading a work van with bottled water in the sun isn't easy, but it's a small price to pay to show appreciation to those that have her back.

"They're the people that need to rescue us and help us out if we get into trouble, so we just want to give a little bit back," Zimmerman said.

Emergency responders tell Newswatch 16 they can go through a case of water in as little as 10 minutes, depending on the call. They tell us donations like these are really appreciated.

Many other businesses in the Back Mountain have also accepted the challenge. Folks at AMP hope the good deeds won't end when the temperatures drop.

"We're just asking to please think and remember that these first responders put their life on the line with every phone call they get," Deangelis added.