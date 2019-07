Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater in Wayne County.

Jeffrey Greene, 64, went missing earlier this month while he was out on Lake Wallenpaupack.

Dive teams discovered his body in the water around East Lakeside Drive in Paupack Township around 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the coroner. An autopsy is planned for later in the day.