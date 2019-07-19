× 16 To The Rescue: Manoah and Delilah

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manoah and Delilah are a bonded pair of adult cats at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose. They’ve been there for a long time and will need a patient family.

“The best kind of home is someone who has understanding that they’ve been at the shelter for three years, so they need someone who is going to understand that it’s not going to be a take a home and they’re going to be the perfect cat. They just need someone with a little patience and willing to give them a shot cause they’re really sweet,” said True Friends worker Makala Mack.

The cats have some minor medical issues but it’s nothing a little love and medicine can help with.

“Manoah has arthritis and our vet told us he needs to be walking around, which is really hard for him being at a shelter in a cage, and Delilah has stomatitis which is inflammation of her gums, so she just gets monthly injections of a steroid to help calm that down.”

Manoah and Delilah are a quiet pair, so a home that can match their personalities would be ideal.

“They would be good with calmer dogs, other cats, kids they would be fine with, maybe just not ones that are going to be too rough with them because they are delicate.”

Volunteers say that what this duo has is truly something special.

“Manoah and Delilah have a bond that I’ve never really seen with other cats,” Mack said. “I’ve seen lots of cats and lots of dogs, but whenever one is not there, the other one looks for that one and it’s really hard to see them in a cage when we know how good of a home they could get together.”

If you are interested in adopting Manoah and Deliah, one of the volunteers at True Friends has sponsored them so their adoption fees have been waived. You can get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

