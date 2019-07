× Wilkes-Barre Man Charged with Arson for Fire at Car Dealership

KINGSTON, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man is locked up after police say he started a fire at a car dealership in Luzerne County.

According to officers, Phillip Brazill, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, smashed a window around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Delbaso Ford on Market Street in Kingston. Once inside, he started a fire, then came out and stole a vehicle

Brazill is locked up on $75,000 bail. He faces arson and theft charges.