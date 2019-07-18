× ‘Weld-A-Saurus’ Camp Teaching Trade Skills to Students

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is not a traditional summer camp but a dozen seventh and eighth graders are taking part in a welding camp in Scranton.

Organizers are hoping this program trains students to become future welders.

Sparks were flying as metal was cut and welded inside the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County.

Seventh and eighth graders from around the region were learning basic welding techniques.

“It is really fun,” said Alicia Goyette. “I like the danger of it, so you’ll be welding and be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, there are sparks flying,’ and you do not get hurt. It is fun.”

Campers are to build their very own dinosaur through welding at the Weld-A-Saurus camp.

Alicia Goyette will soon enter the seventh grade at Abington Heights and is looking into a welding career.

“It is fun. You get to know everybody and there is only one other girl so we stick together and it is fun,” Goyette said.

Organizers hope this camp gives students an idea of a future in welding.

“We are taking off the stuff that comes off after plasma cutting, so they plasma-cut the pieces out and we are grinding the stuff off,” explained North Pocono seventh grader Craig Finger.

The camp is funded by the Scranton Chamber of Commerce and donors.

“It is a really good way to get the community interested in welding and it is a good way to give back to the community and it is all about having fun and show how much fun welding can be and a good way to get them interested in the trade skills,” said CTC student Kyle Bonhan.

The campers will complete their dinosaur project on Friday.