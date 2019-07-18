× Veterans from Wilkes-Barre VA Visit Gouldsboro American Legion

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Food sizzling on the grill and lots of friendly conversation – that’s how some veterans from the VA medical center near Wilkes-Barre spent their day at the Gouldsboro American Legion.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have so many people that invite us to come out and they really appreciate us and are thanking us. That is something unusual today,” Fred Searles said.

A few times a month, about a dozen vets from the center meet up at different American Legions and VFWs.

Many of the people here depend on wheelchairs, so this is their time to get out and have some fun.

There’s always food, games of bingo, and plenty of laughs.

“Nobody wants to be pushed in the corner, so we get out and do, move around,” John Wrazien said.

Not only are these outings great for the veterans to get them to socialize, but it also gets them to meet some members of different American Legions and VFWs.

Tony Wilson is a member of the Gouldsboro American Legion. He brought along a familiar furry face — retired military bomb dog named Johnny.

“Oh, they know him, they know. They treat him like any other vet,” Wilson said.

Ed Luskey is a volunteer with the VA center. He says it’s great to see everyone get together.

“The guys all get together. They meet, we eat, tell jokes and have a good time.”

The group plans to visit more American Legions and VFWs before the summer is over.