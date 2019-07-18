Veterans from Wilkes-Barre VA Visit Gouldsboro American Legion

Posted 5:01 pm, July 18, 2019, by

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Food sizzling on the grill and lots of friendly conversation – that’s how some veterans from the VA medical center near Wilkes-Barre spent their day at the Gouldsboro American Legion.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have so many people that invite us to come out and they really appreciate us and are thanking us. That is something unusual today,” Fred Searles said.

A few times a month, about a dozen vets from the center meet up at different American Legions and VFWs.

Many of the people here depend on wheelchairs, so this is their time to get out and have some fun.

There’s always food, games of bingo, and plenty of laughs.

“Nobody wants to be pushed in the corner, so we get out and do, move around,” John Wrazien said.

Not only are these outings great for the veterans to get them to socialize, but it also gets them to meet some members of different American Legions and VFWs.

Tony Wilson is a member of the Gouldsboro American Legion. He brought along a familiar furry face — retired military bomb dog named Johnny.

“Oh, they know him, they know. They treat him like any other vet,” Wilson said.

Ed Luskey is a volunteer with the VA center. He says it’s great to see everyone get together.

“The guys all get together. They meet, we eat, tell jokes and have a good time.”

The group plans to visit more American Legions and VFWs before the summer is over.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.