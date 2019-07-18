Truck Hauling Old Appliances Crashes, Closes Stretch of Route 11 Near Clarks Summit

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A stretch of road is closed after an early morning crash in Lackawanna County, and it's going to affect the morning commute.
A truck hauling old appliances crashed into a telephone pole just before 3 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Scott Road and Route 11 (Northern Boulevard) in South Abington Township.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Routes 6 and 11 near Clarks Summit will be closed while crews clean up the wreck in Lackawanna County.
For the latest on the traffic conditions, click here.
41.467497 -75.670069
2 comments
peatermoss
Must have been the wind.
peatermoss
Or one of those poles that pop up in front of most cars and SUVS.
PPL has to remove the legs before installing them anymore.