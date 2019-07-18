This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Talking with the Wildlife Biologist & Drop Tine Archery

Coming up this week on POL, we'll sit down with Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife biologist Kevin Wenner to discuss the status of Pennsylvania's deer herd as well as other issues that will be addressed at some upcoming wildlife feeding open houses.  Plus we'll head to Drop Tine Archery to take a look at some of the newest products that are hitting the shelves for the archery seasons, and we'll show you what you can win if you enter the Drop Tine Archery giveaway.  We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

