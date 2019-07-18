Once again Talkback 16 focuses on a controversial letter sent to some parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District. We begin with one caller who thinks lunch should be handled like it was when he was a kid.
Talkback 16: School Lunches
-
Talkback 16: Theft, Feeding Wild Animals, and School Lunch Debt
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Mayor, Snow Days
-
Talkback 16: No More Snow Days?
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Carrying Guns and the Former Scranton Mayor’s Federal Charges
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Lousy Weather
-
-
Talkback 16: Talkback 16
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: Abortion Laws, Talkback Beer
-
Talkback 16: Unpaid Garbage Fees, Guide Rails vs. Guardrails
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks
-
-
Talkback 16: Suggestions
-
Talkback 16: Pet Slideshow, Banning Fireworks
-
Talkback 16: Mayor Courtright Resigns, Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charges