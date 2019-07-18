Residents Sound Off at Council Meeting Over Removal of Controversial Statue in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:53 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, July 18, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Residents and city leaders sounded off about the removal of a controversial statue at a city council meeting in Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor Tony George says the controversy played into his decision but so did renovations planned for Public Square.

The statue featured a plaque purchased by a group affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan.

Speakers at the council meeting had a lot to say about the divisive plaque.

"Let the hoods come off the KKK. If you're going to put a plaque up, identify yourselves, where you're from, where you live, who you are, who you associate with on social media," said Henry Hamilton of Wilkes-Barre.

The statue was moved to the city's public works department for the time being.

