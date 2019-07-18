Police: Wayne County Man Injured by Explosive Device

Posted 7:08 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, July 18, 2019

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. --- Police say a man was injured this afternoon near Waymart after an explosive went off in his home.

According to investigators, the man appeared to have blown himself up with a pipe bomb at his home along McKinney Road in South Canaan Township.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon by his girlfriend.

The girlfriend also allegedly told police she believes there are more explosives in the home but is not sure of how many.

A state police bomb squad from Philadelphia is coming to check the scene.

Authorities in Wayne County say the public is not in any danger after the explosion.

Officials say the man is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

