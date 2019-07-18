Phillies-Dodgers Game To Be Streamed Live on YouTube

Posted 11:27 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, July 18, 2019

If you’re looking to watch Thursday afternoon’s Phillies game the “old fashioned way” you’re out of luck.

All hope is not lost, you can still watch the game live – you will just need to do so on YouTube.

The Phillies-Dodgers “MLB Game of the Week” will include pre-game and post-game shows and if you watched any of last season’s Facebook Watch games, this game will also be commercial-free.

The game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Phillies have another YouTube game on August 8 at 9:30 p.m. when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

You can find the full schedule of YouTube-exclusive games HERE.

