PennDOT: No More Plans for Roundabout in Lehman Township

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in Luzerne County say a roundabout, which was planned for an intersection along Route 118, is no longer an option that’s being considered.

Residents in Lehman Township jammed a public hearing back in May to oppose the roundabout which PennDOT wanted to put along 118 at Cooks Corner.

The township now says it’s been advised by PennDOT that road improvements for that section of Route 118 will no longer include a roundabout.