SCRANTON, Pa. -- People gathered in Scranton for the official launch party for Go Joe 22.

Supporters paid $10 to get into the shindig at Cooper's Seafood House.

Coopers had deals on its famous crab bisque soup and all the proceeds were donated to St. Joseph's Center.

Go Joe 22 officially gets underway Monday morning in Ohio.

Joe will pedal from there all the way to St. Joseph's in Scranton for next weekend's festival.